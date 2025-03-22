Roundhill TSLA WeeklyPay ETF (NYSEARCA:TSW) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Roundhill TSLA WeeklyPay ETF (NYSEARCA:TSW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3258 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a 35.0% increase from Roundhill TSLA WeeklyPay ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Roundhill TSLA WeeklyPay ETF Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of Roundhill TSLA WeeklyPay ETF stock traded up $2.04 on Friday, hitting $31.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,155. Roundhill TSLA WeeklyPay ETF has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $51.91.

The Roundhill TSLA WeeklyPay ETF (TSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund is an actively managed fund seeking to provide weekly distributions and 1.2x leveraged exposure to the weekly price return of Tesla stock (TSLA). TSW was launched on Feb 19, 2025 and is issued by Roundhill.

