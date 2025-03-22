Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.25 and traded as low as $10.64. Royce Global Value Trust shares last traded at $10.68, with a volume of 36,990 shares trading hands.

Royce Global Value Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24.

Institutional Trading of Royce Global Value Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in Royce Global Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 1,172.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 25,023 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 16,153 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 30,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 13.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter.

About Royce Global Value Trust

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

