Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $186,000 Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.15.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.58. The company has a market capitalization of $500.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.67 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

