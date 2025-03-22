Saga One Day Volume Tops $16.42 Million (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One Saga token can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Saga has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Saga has a total market cap of $42.18 million and approximately $16.42 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Saga

Saga’s launch date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,060,124,808 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,945,555 tokens. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Buying and Selling Saga

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,060,078,316 with 111,928,585 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 0.36409161 USD and is down -2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $14,539,099.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

