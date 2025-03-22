SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Price Performance
Shares of LEDS stock opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. SemiLEDs has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 41.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.97%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SemiLEDs
About SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.
