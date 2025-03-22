SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT) Trading Down 4.7% – Here’s Why

SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLT – Get Free Report) fell 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.38. 6,563 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 9,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

SHL Telemedicine Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SHL Telemedicine stock. Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd purchased a new position in SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd owned about 0.20% of SHL Telemedicine at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

About SHL Telemedicine

SHL Telemedicine Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets personal telemedicine solutions in Israel, Europe, and internationally. It offers smartheart, a personal mobile 12 lead ECG device that enables the detection of heart attacks; CardioSen'C, a personal cellular-digital 12-lead ECG transmitter device; and Cardio'B, a portable device to transmit a 12-lead ECG.

