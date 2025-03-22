Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,056.25 ($13.64) and traded as high as GBX 1,103.50 ($14.25). Smith & Nephew shares last traded at GBX 1,088.50 ($14.05), with a volume of 1,242,435 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($15.24) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SN

Smith & Nephew Trading Down 1.1 %

Smith & Nephew Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,061.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,055.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is presently 104.41%.

About Smith & Nephew

(Get Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.