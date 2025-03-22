Space Stocks To Follow Today – March 22nd

Alphabet, Boeing, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks refer to shares of companies that operate in, or are significantly involved with, space-related activities such as satellite communications, space exploration, and aerospace manufacturing. These stocks represent an emerging sector often viewed for its potential high growth driven by advancements in technology and increased interest in commercial space ventures, though they can also carry higher risks due to regulatory and technological uncertainties. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.99. 36,577,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,884,571. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.38. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $147.22 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

NYSE:BA traded up $5.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.32. The stock had a trading volume of 26,776,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,655,679. Boeing has a one year low of $137.03 and a one year high of $196.95. The company has a market capitalization of $133.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.98 and a 200 day moving average of $163.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded down $7.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $521.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,500,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,181. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $395.66 and a one year high of $530.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $484.70 and a 200 day moving average of $468.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Featured Stories