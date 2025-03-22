SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and traded as high as $3.70. SSAB AB (publ) shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 5,913 shares changing hands.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.45.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Research analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production.

