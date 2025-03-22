Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Insider Sells £470,224.16 in Stock

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) insider Bill Winters sold 40,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,163 ($15.02), for a total transaction of £470,224.16 ($607,132.55).

Bill Winters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 19th, Bill Winters sold 62,739 shares of Standard Chartered stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,191 ($15.38), for a total transaction of £747,221.49 ($964,779.20).

On Friday, March 14th, Bill Winters acquired 33,453 shares of Standard Chartered stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,158 ($14.95) per share, with a total value of £387,385.74 ($500,175.26).

On Monday, March 10th, Bill Winters sold 41,190 shares of Standard Chartered stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.15), for a total transaction of £4,942.80 ($6,381.92).

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

Shares of STAN stock opened at GBX 1,158.47 ($14.96) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,135.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 971.25. The stock has a market cap of £34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.85. Standard Chartered PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 635.20 ($8.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,281 ($16.54).

Standard Chartered Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,170 ($15.11) to GBX 1,250 ($16.14) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.52) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,073.33 ($13.86).

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

