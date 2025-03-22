Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Belden worth $9,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Belden by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden Price Performance

BDC opened at $101.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.92. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.90 and a 1 year high of $131.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Belden had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Belden news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 14,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $1,619,925.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,129 shares in the company, valued at $11,939,527.05. The trade was a 11.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Leah Tate sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $275,448.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,599.11. This represents a 9.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,428 shares of company stock worth $2,589,774 over the last ninety days. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BDC. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Belden from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Belden in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDC

About Belden

(Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.