Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Maximus worth $8,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Maximus by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 356 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Maximus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Maximus by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Maximus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Maximus by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Performance

NYSE:MMS opened at $67.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.71. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $93.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.64.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMS. StockNews.com lowered Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James raised Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Insider Activity at Maximus

In related news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $988,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,512 shares in the company, valued at $171,167.68. This represents a 85.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Madsen sold 2,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $165,144.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,347.87. This represents a 11.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

