Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Tenable worth $9,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tenable by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,913,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,058,000 after purchasing an additional 73,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,255,000 after acquiring an additional 33,303 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,653,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Tenable by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 267,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 25,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 31.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 731,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,646,000 after acquiring an additional 177,048 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TENB stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.83 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,061. This trade represents a 87.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 809 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $31,162.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,544.68. The trade was a 8.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,937 shares of company stock worth $570,418. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TENB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Featured Articles

