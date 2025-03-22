Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,000 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Flowers Foods worth $8,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 6.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,159,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,971,000 after purchasing an additional 259,216 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,008,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,327,000 after acquiring an additional 58,141 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 886,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,312,000 after acquiring an additional 32,320 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 586,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,058,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $18.21 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average is $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

