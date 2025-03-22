Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of NewMarket worth $8,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NewMarket by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 198,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,542,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NewMarket by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,508,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in NewMarket by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 66,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,545,000 after buying an additional 15,129 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewMarket Stock Performance

NEU opened at $529.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.41. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $480.00 and a twelve month high of $638.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $527.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 35.48%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

