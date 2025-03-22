TD Private Client Wealth LLC Sells 23,069 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,069 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.79.

AT&T Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of T stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $194.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

