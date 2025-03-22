TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) & Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI) Head to Head Analysis

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) and Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

TechnipFMC pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Solaris Energy Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. TechnipFMC pays out 10.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Solaris Energy Infrastructure pays out 98.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares TechnipFMC and Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechnipFMC 7.63% 20.11% 6.68% Solaris Energy Infrastructure 4.80% 6.66% 4.12%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

96.6% of TechnipFMC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of TechnipFMC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.7% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TechnipFMC and Solaris Energy Infrastructure”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechnipFMC $9.08 billion 1.36 $56.20 million $1.92 15.27 Solaris Energy Infrastructure $313.09 million 4.83 $24.34 million $0.49 45.98

TechnipFMC has higher revenue and earnings than Solaris Energy Infrastructure. TechnipFMC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solaris Energy Infrastructure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

TechnipFMC has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TechnipFMC and Solaris Energy Infrastructure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TechnipFMC 0 1 12 1 3.00 Solaris Energy Infrastructure 0 0 5 1 3.17

TechnipFMC presently has a consensus price target of $36.31, suggesting a potential upside of 23.86%. Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a consensus price target of $45.75, suggesting a potential upside of 103.07%. Given Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Solaris Energy Infrastructure is more favorable than TechnipFMC.

Summary

TechnipFMC beats Solaris Energy Infrastructure on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation. It provides subsea production and processing system; flexible pipe; subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines; vessels; robotics; well and asset services; and Subsea Studio for optimizing the development, execution, and operation of current and future subsea fields. The Surface Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and services products and systems used in land and shallow water exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. This segment offers drilling; surface wellheads and production trees systems; iComplete, a pressure control system; fracturing tree and manifold systems; flexible pipes; safety and integrity systems, multiphase meter modules, in-line separation and processing systems, and standard pumps; well control and integrity systems; separation and processing systems; skid systems; and flow measurement and automation solutions. It also offers planning, testing and installation, commissioning, operations, replacement and upgrade, maintenance, storage, preservation, intervention, integrity, decommissioning, and abandonment; and supplies flowline products and services. TechnipFMC plc was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software. The firm’s services include field, last mile management, and transloading services. The company was founded by William A. Zartler in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

