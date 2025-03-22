TFI International (TSE:TFII) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$162.53 and traded as low as C$118.05. TFI International shares last traded at C$119.29, with a volume of 296,702 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TFII shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$198.00 to C$223.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Desjardins upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$204.00 to C$236.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$207.43.

Get TFI International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TFI International

TFI International Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a market cap of C$7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$161.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$185.22.

In other news, Director William T. England acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$130.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$392,577.90. Also, Director Sébastien Martel acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$118.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,890.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 23,428 shares of company stock valued at $3,858,404. 5.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.