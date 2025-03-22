Top Cannabis Stocks To Consider – March 22nd

Innovative Industrial Properties, Gibraltar Industries, Tilray, Turning Point Brands, Indivior, Canopy Growth, and Aurora Cannabis are the seven Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of companies that engage in the cultivation, production, or distribution of cannabis and related products. These stocks are traded on public markets, and their value can be influenced by factors such as changing regulations, consumer demand, and market trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Shares of NYSE IIPR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,322,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,235. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 14.32 and a quick ratio of 11.53. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.49. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $138.35.

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Shares of ROCK traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.20. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $55.31 and a 52 week high of $81.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.78.

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

NASDAQ:TLRY traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.65. 34,340,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,354,835. The stock has a market cap of $609.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tilray has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30.

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

TPB stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.69. 326,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.22. Turning Point Brands has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $72.54.

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

NASDAQ:INDV traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $9.82. 683,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,103. Indivior has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $22.53. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.42.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

CGC traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.11. 5,414,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,391,175. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $14.92. The company has a market cap of $176.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $3.22.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

NASDAQ ACB traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.46. 1,082,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,226,182. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.97 million, a P/E ratio of 89.22 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35.

