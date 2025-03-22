Top Dividend Stocks To Follow Today – March 22nd

Pfizer, Merck & Co., Inc., ConocoPhillips, Exxon Mobil, and Chevron are the five Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that regularly distribute a portion of their earnings to shareholders as dividends. These stocks are favored by investors seeking both potential capital appreciation and a steady income stream, often reflecting the financial stability of established companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,778,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,614,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $148.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

NYSE MRK traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,284,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,215,173. The firm has a market cap of $236.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.04 and a twelve month high of $134.63.

ConocoPhillips (COP)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.05. The stock had a trading volume of 55,090,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,427,545. The company has a market capitalization of $129.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $86.81 and a 1 year high of $135.18.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.30. The stock had a trading volume of 41,069,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,963,745. The company has a market capitalization of $500.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $103.67 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.37. The stock had a trading volume of 21,579,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,331,008. The company has a market capitalization of $289.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $167.11.

