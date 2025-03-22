Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0586 per share on Monday, April 14th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TKGBY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.95. 30,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,575. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.48.

About Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services in Turkey. The company offers current, savings, time and term deposit, e-savings, YUVAM, NET, ELMA, overdraft, and gold accounts; general purpose, auto, mortgage, commercial, and project loans, as well as IBOR reforms and foreign trade financing; investment funds, stocks, derivatives, Garanti BBVA e-trader platform, time barred deposit and investment lists, and derivative instruments; credit and debit cards, bonusflas, and POS and e-commerce products; and insurance and pension products.

