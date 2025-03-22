UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,343 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.8% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $44,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,778,636 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,039,933,000 after acquiring an additional 180,479 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,980 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $517.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $510.19 and its 200-day moving average is $547.47.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.07. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $100.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. HSBC raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $629.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $511.57 per share, for a total transaction of $511,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,065. This represents a 28.57 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

