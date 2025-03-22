Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance
Shares of Universal Security Instruments stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.66. Universal Security Instruments has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 3.18% of Universal Security Instruments at the end of the most recent quarter.
Universal Security Instruments Company Profile
Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the marketing and distribution of safety and security products in the United States. The company offers a line of safety alarms units, including replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.
