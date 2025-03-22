Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.4% of Plancorp LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $90.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.36. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $78.27 and a one year high of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $98.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

