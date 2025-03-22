Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Downgraded by Desjardins to Hold

Desjardins downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$19.00.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VET. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.06.
View Our Latest Research Report on VET
Vermilion Energy Trading Up 0.1 %
Insider Activity
In other Vermilion Energy news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk bought 5,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,600.00. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Vermilion Energy Company Profile
Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vermilion Energy
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.