Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Downgraded by Desjardins to Hold

Desjardins downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$19.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VET. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.06.

Shares of TSE VET opened at C$11.82 on Wednesday. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of C$10.18 and a 12 month high of C$17.56. The company has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.28.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk bought 5,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,600.00. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

