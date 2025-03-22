Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Vor Biopharma from $17.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Vor Biopharma from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.86.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma Trading Up 2.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of VOR opened at $0.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01. Vor Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $2.43. The stock has a market cap of $59.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -0.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $707,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 44,252 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.