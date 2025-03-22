vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.44. vTv Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $29.85. The firm has a market cap of $53.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.07.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTVT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $2,402,000. 17.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for metabolic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is cadisegliatin (TTP399), an orally administered small molecule and liver-selective glucokinase activator that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating type 1 and type 2 diabetes; and TTP273, an orally available small molecule glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis related diabetes, as well as in Phase II trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

