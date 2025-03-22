Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund (NYSE:PAI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.61 and traded as low as $12.61. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund shares last traded at $12.77, with a volume of 10,793 shares changing hands.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.62.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 42,107 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 57,376 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

