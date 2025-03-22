Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund (NYSE:PAI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.61 and traded as low as $12.61. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund shares last traded at $12.77, with a volume of 10,793 shares changing hands.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.62.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
