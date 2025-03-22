WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.95 and traded as low as $42.79. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares last traded at $42.93, with a volume of 628,755 shares traded.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average of $45.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Tableaux LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

