Xiaodong Wang Sells 41,760 Shares of Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC) Stock

Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) insider Xiaodong Wang sold 41,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.28, for a total transaction of $10,911,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Xiaodong Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 4th, Xiaodong Wang sold 8,146 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.58, for a total transaction of $2,073,808.68.

Beigene Price Performance

NASDAQ ONC opened at $251.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of -30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Beigene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $126.97 and a 12 month high of $287.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Beigene ( NASDAQ:ONC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.55). Beigene had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beigene, Ltd. will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ONC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $259.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beigene in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded Beigene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JMP Securities set a $348.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Beigene from $259.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. Is a global oncology company, which engages in providing pharmaceutical products. Its medicines include BRUKINSA, TEVIMBRA, and PARTRUVIX. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

