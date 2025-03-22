ZEGA Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

ZEGA Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 79,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,650,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.1% of ZEGA Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.5 %

XOM opened at $115.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $103.67 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Argus raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bernstein Bank upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.15.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

