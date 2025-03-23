5,514 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

IVE opened at $189.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.09 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.23 and a 200 day moving average of $196.03.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

