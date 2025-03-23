6,858 Shares in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 376,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 680.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MIR opened at $15.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.10 and a beta of 0.74. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $18.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MIR. Citigroup raised their price target on Mirion Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Mirion Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Mirion Technologies from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Mirion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

