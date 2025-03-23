Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.13 and traded as low as $46.00. Accor shares last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 1,925 shares trading hands.
Accor Trading Down 8.6 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.03.
Accor Company Profile
Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners; and Hotel Assets & Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.
