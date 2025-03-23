Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Amundi increased its stake in shares of ASML by 4,880.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 335,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,019,000 after buying an additional 328,552 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,257,000. Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,386,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 281.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,601,000 after buying an additional 115,603 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of ASML by 126.4% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 148,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,635,000 after buying an additional 82,836 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $716.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $645.45 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $730.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $734.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $1.5855 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $937.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.