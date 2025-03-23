Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 109.78 ($1.42) and traded as high as GBX 110.50 ($1.43). Albion Enterprise VCT shares last traded at GBX 110 ($1.42), with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

Albion Enterprise VCT Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 109.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 113.60. The stock has a market cap of £246.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.03.

Get Albion Enterprise VCT alerts:

Albion Enterprise VCT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a GBX 3.28 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 2.89%. Albion Enterprise VCT’s payout ratio is 5.34%.

Albion Enterprise VCT Company Profile

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in early and growth stage investments. It seeks to invest in the information technology, software, pharmaceutical services, leisure sector, healthcare technology and fintech sector related companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking and agriculture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albion Enterprise VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albion Enterprise VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.