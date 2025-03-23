Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,882,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,236 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.1% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,190,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,918,000 after acquiring an additional 832,739 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 45.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,959,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054,711 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,720,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,105,000 after acquiring an additional 447,246 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,924,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,840 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $5.13 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Dividend Announcement

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 39.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $584.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.73 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -14.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AQN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $6.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Read Our Latest Report on AQN

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.