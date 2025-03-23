APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Bought by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 187.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,199 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in APA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in APA by 84.1% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in APA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 138,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in APA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in APA by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on APA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on APA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on APA from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on APA from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

APA Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of APA stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $36.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 3.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average is $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. APA had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 24.36%. Equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.25%.

APA Company Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.