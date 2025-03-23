Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 330 ($4.26) and last traded at GBX 330 ($4.26), with a volume of 12704 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 340 ($4.39).

Avingtrans Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69. The firm has a market cap of £105.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 362.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 385.99.

Avingtrans (LON:AVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 12.20 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Avingtrans had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Analysts forecast that Avingtrans plc will post 15.0753769 EPS for the current year.

Avingtrans Cuts Dividend

About Avingtrans

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. Avingtrans’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.38%.

Avingtrans plc has a proven strategy of “buy and build” in highly regulated engineering markets, a strategy it has named “Pinpoint-Invest-Exit”. Significant shareholder value is delivered through a clear strategy, a strong balance sheet and an agile and experienced management team.

Avingtrans designs, manufactures and supplies original equipment, systems and associated aftermarket services to the energy, medical and industrial markets worldwide.

