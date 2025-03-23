AXQ Capital LP Buys 646 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

AXQ Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,874 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,096,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,589,000. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,814 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total value of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,448,852.34. This trade represents a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.79.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:LNG opened at $227.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.88 and a fifty-two week high of $257.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.94.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

