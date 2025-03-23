Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Invests $307,000 in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 81.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 45,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 20,501 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 51.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 76.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $197.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.77 and its 200-day moving average is $183.11. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.32. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $110.09 and a twelve month high of $218.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.30, for a total transaction of $6,905,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,139 shares in the company, valued at $16,206,024.70. This trade represents a 29.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Waters S. Iv Davis sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total transaction of $429,809.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,957.74. The trade was a 43.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,914 shares of company stock worth $22,613,288 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Targa Resources from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

