Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and traded as high as $1.50. Bank of East Asia shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 211 shares traded.

Bank of East Asia Stock Down 8.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27.

Bank of East Asia Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0391 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Bank of East Asia’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Bank of East Asia Company Profile

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and time deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

