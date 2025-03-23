Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Stock Holdings Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,165 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $11,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 17,496.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,516,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,828 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,483,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,537,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 328.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,069,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,153,000 after acquiring an additional 820,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 111.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,345,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,957,000 after acquiring an additional 710,333 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $30.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.95. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.89. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.06.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

