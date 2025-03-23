Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 120.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 190,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,510 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 638,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,055,000 after buying an additional 173,083 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.4% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 177,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 26,320 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 14.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,027,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,055,000 after acquiring an additional 131,322 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $72.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $238.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

