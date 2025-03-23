Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mosley Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Guardian Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $576,000. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Finally, Intellus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,079,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VTI stock opened at $278.85 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $303.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.11 and its 200 day moving average is $289.99.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.