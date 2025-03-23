Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Purchases 10,808 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 391.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,808 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 811,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,296,000 after purchasing an additional 49,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $243.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $226.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $162.62 and a one year high of $266.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.91.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.21%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th. Wedbush started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.44.

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

