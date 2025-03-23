Boston Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 493,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 225,289 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BW. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter worth $49,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2,372.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 727,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 697,845 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 31,891.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 32,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

BW opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69. The firm has a market cap of $82.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.84. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.99.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

