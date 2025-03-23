Boston Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,259 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,843 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 926,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after purchasing an additional 37,432 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 89,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 34,616 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,792,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in First BanCorp. by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 21,213 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carlos Power sold 45,797 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $951,203.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,874,498.11. This trade represents a 19.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

First BanCorp. stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average is $19.93.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.78%.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Articles

