Boston Partners Has $661,000 Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 89.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,996 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Whirlpool were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $93.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.21. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $84.18 and a 52-week high of $135.49.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.31. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 21.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently -119.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

View Our Latest Report on Whirlpool

Whirlpool Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.