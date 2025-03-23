Boston Partners Reduces Position in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,842 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 866,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,556,000 after buying an additional 71,488 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 42,889 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,130,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,544,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrew C. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $33,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,259.52. This trade represents a 10.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $238.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.72, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $19.42.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 0.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 814.29%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

